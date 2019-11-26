Corps of Engineers grants preliminary approval to higher winter pools at two Alabama lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted preliminary approval to higher winter pools at Weiss and Logan Martin lakes.

The corps released a draft of its plans earlier this month, addressing Alabama Power’s requests to increase normal winter pool levels at Weiss Lake by 3 feet and at Logan Martin by 2 feet.

“While this is not the final approval, we are pleased that the corps agrees with our recommendations,” said Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power’s Hydro general manager.

Final approval for the elevated lake levels as well as changes in flood operations is a multistep process, including consideration of comments the corps will receive over a 45-day public comment period, which will end Dec. 30. The corps also has scheduled four open houses, where the public can provide input.

Lake Logan Martin could see an increase to its winter pool of 2 feet if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants final approval. (Joseph De Sciose/Shorelines) Weiss Lake and Lake Logan Martin could see higher winter pools if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants final approval. (Joseph De Sciose/Shorelines) Weiss Lake and Lake Logan Martin could see higher winter pools if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants final approval. (Joseph De Sciose/Shorelines) Weiss Lake could see its winter pool rise by 3 feet if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants approval. (Bernard Troncale/Shorelines)

The open houses are slated to take place at the following locations:

Acworth, Georgia: Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.

Rome, Georgia: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forum River Civic Center, Berry/Shorter Room, 301 Tribune St.

Gadsden, Alabama: Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pitman Theater, 629 Broad St.

Childersburg, Alabama: Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Friends of Eighth, 109 8th Avenue S.W.

In addition to the open houses, the public can submit comments or questions by emailing [email protected] or writing to Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, Attn: PD-EI (ACT-ACR DSEIS), P.O. Box 2288, Mobile, AL 36628.

A final decision is not expected until spring 2021.

To learn more about Alabama Power lakes, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit apcshorelines.com.