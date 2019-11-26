Thanksgiving turkey prices at lowest level in nine years

No need to feel guilty over another helping of turkey this Thanksgiving, at least as far as your grocery bill is concerned.

U.S. retail prices for the traditional centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal are down a little more than 4% from last year, hitting their lowest holiday-season level since 2010, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey of grocery costs for the celebration.

The drop in turkey prices helps to offset increases in the cost of other ingredients, most notably sweet potatoes, up 11%. The average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year comes to $48.91, just 1 cent more than 2018, according to the survey. The shopping list also includes stuffing, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

(Contact the reporter at [email protected].)