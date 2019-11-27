Alabama Music Maker Marlowe Shepherd swinging for the fences

Music maker Marlowe Shepherd has been in love with Birmingham since 2006 when he became the resident artist at the Blue Monkey Lounge living his dream as a solo artist.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he spent most of his childhood in Bloomington. His musical journey started at 4 years old with the flute and would take him across the country.

Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker bringing old-school cool to his musical style. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker bringing old-school cool to his musical style. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker bringing old-school cool to his musical style. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker bringing old-school cool to his musical style. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker bringing old-school cool to his musical style. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

His classical training began at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Michigan and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. He eventually moved to California and worked for a decade in the rock ‘n’ roll world.

Shepherd is a touring recording artist focused on long-term residencies. He has lived in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York and London. He has toured extensively in the Southeast, performing regularly in Birmingham, New Orleans, Savannah, Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta and Louisville.

Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker keeping it old-school cool from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I’ve had a dream of a large ensemble for years,” Shepherd said.

And then he met Abraham Becker about 18 months ago. They share a common dream of putting together a large swing orchestra.

Though quite different people, their skill sets match as a high-functioning team.

“We have a brilliant working relationship,” Shepherd said.

Marlowe Shepherd seeks to deliver “a simple message of love through song.” (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd seeks to deliver “a simple message of love through song.” (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd seeks to deliver “a simple message of love through song.” (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Marlowe Shepherd seeks to deliver “a simple message of love through song.” (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

Marlowe Shepherd and the Abraham Becker Orchestra recently performed at Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre. Vocalist Shepherd and upright bassist/arranger Becker brought the Great American Songbook to the live stage. They launched the show from Birmingham for a reason. They want to travel. The goal is to take it overseas. Their show is high-end stuff, and that’s where the work is.

“Birmingham has been a blessing to me,” Shepherd said. “It’s allowed me to live out my dreams. My message as a solo artist and in the orchestra is delivering a simple message of love through song.”