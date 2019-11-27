Thanksgiving cooking needs safe approach

The Macy’s Parade and NFL games top the list of traditions on Thanksgiving Day, which itself tops the list as the most dangerous day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.

RELATED:Thanksgiving turkey prices at lowest level in nine years

The National Fire Protection Association says the kitchen is often the busiest place in the house while making food preparations for Thanksgiving and is a natural attraction for children who want to be involved. The group recommends the following to keep you and your family safe, and help remove Thanksgiving Day from the top of the “most dangerous day” list.

Never leave home while a turkey is cooking in the oven. (Getty Images) Children should always be at least 3 feet away from the stove. (Getty Images) Keep knives out of reach of children. (Getty Images) A busy Thanksgiving kitchen is no place for children and clutter on the floors. (Getty Images) Keep pot handles turned in to keep inquisitive little ones from grabbing. (Getty Images)

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

Make sure smoke alarms are working by pushing the test button.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. Steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee can cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear to avoid tripping over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters up high in a locked cabinet out of the reach of children.

More information is at nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Thanksgiving.

You can download NFPA tip sheets for Thanksgiving Safety and Cooking Safety by clicking on the links.