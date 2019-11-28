James Spann: Cool, dry Thanksgiving Day for Alabama

James Spann has the Thanksgiving forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING: A dry air mass covers Alabama today, and accordingly we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine with a high between 56 and 61 degrees. High clouds will move in tonight, but the weather stays dry, and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 60s.

REST OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The sky becomes mostly cloudy Saturday, and the day will be mild with a high in the upper 60s (the average high for Birmingham on Nov. 30 is 60). A band of showers and thunderstorms will push into the state Saturday night and early Sunday ahead of a complex storm system now over the western U.S. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for parts of west Alabama.

This is another case of good dynamics but weak thermodynamics. There will be little surface-based instability, which will limit the severe weather threat. Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado, but the overall threat seems low at this point. The best chance of rain will come from about 9 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Rain amounts will be one-half inch to 1 inch for most communities.

During the day Sunday, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks pretty quiet; cool and dry weather is the story Monday through Thursday, with highs around 60 and lows in the 30s. Rain returns on Friday, Dec. 6, but for now it doesn’t look like an especially big rain event.

IRON BOWL: For the biggest game of the year in Alabama (2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium), the sky will be mostly cloudy with a kickoff temperature in the upper 60s. It still looks like the rain arrives after the game is over, generally after 9 p.m. in Lee County. South winds during the game will average 8-18 mph.

OTHER FOOTBALL FORECASTS: For high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Saturday, UAB takes on North Texas at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas (3 p.m. Central kickoff). Showers are possible during the morning, but by kickoff the sky should be mostly sunny as dry air moves in. Temperatures will be close to 70 at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1921: New England was in the midst of a four-day ice storm, its worst of record. Ice was more than 3 inches thick in many places following the storm, and property damage was in the millions of dollars. Northern New England received heavy snow, with more than 2 feet reported in some areas. Overnight freezing rains continued through the day at Worcester, Massachusetts, while the wind increased to a gale. Streets became impassable even on foot, and whole towns were plunged into darkness without communication. The storm caused $20 million damage to power lines, telephone lines and trees.

