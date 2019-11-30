Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Poke Cake

By Stacey Little
Southern Bite

Your tastebuds will flip over this irresistible poke cake topped with peanut butter cups. (Southern Bite)

I’m not afraid to admit that I think chocolate and peanut butter are one of the most iconic flavor pairings – not to mention one of my personal favorites. And I’m proud to say that the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree when it comes to that particular love. Jack is just about as passionate about the flavor combo as I am. In fact, he’s requested a chocolate peanut butter birthday cake for two years running now. And I’m happy to oblige.

But I’m not always up for turning out a homemade four-layer chocolate cake with peanut butter filling and chocolate buttercream frosting. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t mind on special occasions like birthdays, but certainly not on a random Tuesday. So I created this Chocolate Peanut Butter Poke Cake.

I’ve professed my love for sheet cakes before. They’re perfect for when you want a delicious cake, but don’t want to fool with the hassle of a layer cake. And no one ever complains about turning a sheet cake into a poke cake by filling it with a delicious creamy filling, right? So this is the best of both worlds.

Seriously, if you love Reese’s peanut butter cups, you’re going to flip over this. And I’ve added even more Reese’s flavor by using International Delight’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Creamer to the filling.

The frosting, made with creamy peanut butter and whipped topping, is peanut butter perfection. And it’s topped with mini Reese’s cups. Y’all are just going to love this one.

Chocolate and peanut butter are the best of both worlds. (Southern Bite)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Poke Cake

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.25-ounce) box milk chocolate cake mix
  • Plus ingredients to make the cake as directed
  • 1 (3.9-ounce) box instant chocolate pudding mix
  • 2 cups International Delight Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Creamer
  • 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 (8-ounce) package Reese’s Minis miniature peanut butter cups

Instructions

  1. Prepare the cake according to the package directions.
  2. Allow to cool 25 to 30 minutes in the pan.
  3. Use the stick end of a wooden spoon to poke holes in the cake.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and the Reese’s creamer to make the chocolate peanut butter sauce.
  5. Allow the mixture to thicken for about 10 minutes, then pour over the cake and into the holes. The mixture will not thicken completely to pudding consistency.
  6. In a large bowl, whisk the peanut butter into the thawed whipped topping.
  7. Spread the frosting over the cake.
  8. Sprinkle the peanut butter cups evenly over the frosting.
  9. Cover and keep refrigerated.
