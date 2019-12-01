On this day in Alabama history: Rosa Parks Day celebrated for the first time 

Dec. 1, 2018
On Dec. 1, 1955, an African-American seamstress from racially segregated Montgomery refused to follow a city bus driver’s order to give up her seat to a white passenger. The subsequent arrest of Rosa Parks on that day and the bus boycott that followed became a catalyst for the modern Civil Rights movement. More than 60 years later, in March 2018, the Alabama Legislature gave overwhelming approval to Mrs. Rosa L. Parks Day, to be commemorated annually on Dec. 1. Unlike other state holidays, however, it is not a day off for state workers. Rather, residents of Alabama “are encouraged to observe the day with suitable activities,” according to the description on the state Personnel Department’s official holiday list. Counties and municipalities in Alabama can choose to observe Dec. 1 as a holiday. Last year’s first-ever official state commemoration was marked by a variety of events around the state.
