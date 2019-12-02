James Spann: Windy, much colder today in Alabama

James Spann forecasts a chilly beginning to the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BLUSTERY MONDAY: A deep upper low is moving through the eastern third of the nation this morning and will pull much colder air down into Alabama today. We note a few snow flurries on radar over the northeast counties of the state early this morning, but temperatures are above freezing and there will be no impact. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today; temperatures won’t get out of the 40s, and they hold in the 30s all day over the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama. A brisk northwest wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder.

The wind will die down tonight, and with a clear sky temperatures will drop into the 24- to 49-degree range early Tuesday morning across north and central Alabama.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for sunny days and fair nights Tuesday through Thursday with a warming trend. The high will be near 50 degrees Tuesday and close to 60 by Wednesday. Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and a wave will bring a chance of rain at times Friday. For now it doesn’t look like a big rain event; amounts should be one-half inch or less for most places. And the air will be stable, so we probably won’t have any thunder. The high Friday will be in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky; the high will be close to 60. Moisture levels rise Sunday, and for now it looks like the best chance of rain will be over far east and southeast Alabama. The high Sunday will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring periods of rain to the state Monday and Tuesday, followed by another surge of colder, drier air for the latter half of the week.

WELCOME TO DECEMBER: This time of year, you can have a very wide range of weather conditions in Alabama. We almost always have warm spells; since 1900, December temperatures have exceeded 75 degrees in 27 of 119 years. Our warmest December day came on Dec. 7, 1951, when the high in Birmingham was 80 degrees. The high in Birmingham Christmas Eve 1964 was 77 degrees. Kids were playing in shorts the following Christmas morning; the high that day was 72. On the other hand, the coldest December temperature on record at Birmingham is 1 degree, recorded on Dec. 13, 1962 and Dec. 23, 1989. And don’t forget severe storms and tornadoes are possible this month as well — part of our November/December “second” season in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1959: Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, an estimated 20 inches of rain fell near the town of Frejus on the French Riviera. This rain caused the Malpasset Dam to collapse, which sent a 130-foot high wall of water into the towns of Malpasset and Bozon. The wall of water 10 feet tall reached Frejus, flooding the western half of the city. The dam breach killed 423 people and caused $68 million in damages.

