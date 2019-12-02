On this day in Alabama history: The earth opened up underneath Calera

Dec. 2, 1972

A massive sinkhole opened up on this day in 1972. The sinkhole, located near County Road 84 and Overhill Road in Shelby County, was referred to as “The Golly Hole” and the “December Giant.” It has been measured as more than 325 feet long, 300 feet wide and 120 feet deep — and is considered one of the largest sinkholes in the United States. The sinkhole opened up that evening, when the roof of an underground aquifer collapsed. Fortunately, no one died. Nearby residents heard the sound of the collapse, but did not identify the cause until discovering the hole while hunting in the woods days later.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.