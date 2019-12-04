Alabama Power’s Nick Sellers is new CEO of World Games 2021

The World Games 2021 board of directors has named Nick Sellers as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Sellers replaces DJ Mackovets, who recently resigned as CEO.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick as our new CEO,” said Jonathan Porter, chairman of the World Games 2021 board of directors. “He is a highly-respected executive with demonstrated success in strategic leadership, operations and implementation. He is well-positioned to lead The World Games 2021 over the next 19 months as we continue our positive momentum toward delivering a world-class event that showcases Birmingham to visitors from around the globe.”

In addition to his most recent executive leadership roles at Alabama Power, Sellers has a background in sports and event operations through his work as director of operations for the Alabama Sports Foundation. While there, he was responsible for sponsorships, ticketing and operations plans for large-scale events such as the SEC Baseball Tournament, Arby’s Hardwood Classic Invitational and Regions Charity Classic.

“Honored and grateful are the two words that capture my feelings,” Sellers said. “We have a unique opportunity to present Birmingham and the state of Alabama to the world; so, our mission will be to deliver the best and most innovative competitor, spectator and sponsor experience in the history of the World Games.”

Sellers said he can’t wait for the Magic City to be featured on the world stage.

“I’ve always believed in Birmingham and have confidence that we will come together in a way in which we’ve never done before,” he said. “Through the collaboration and leadership of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, city of Birmingham and International World Games Association, I’m convinced that the stars are aligned for us. This is our time. I’m ready to get to work.”

For the past 16 years, Sellers has served in a variety of leadership positions with Alabama Power and Southern Company, most recently as vice president of the Mobile Division at Alabama Power. His previous roles include vice president of business origination, senior vice president of projection development and construction, and vice president of External and Regulatory Affairs.

Sellers is a native of Birmingham and graduated from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. He holds his Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law. He is the chairman of the Alabama Sports Council, where he works to oversee all ASC events including the Magic City Classic and the Davis Cup Tennis Invitational. Sellers is on the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Foundation, the Mobile Industrial Development Board, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, and Innovation Portal.

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

The multidisciplinary sporting event is organized by the International World Games Association under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee and is held every four years. Birmingham will be the first U.S. city to host the World Games since the inaugural event in 1981 in Los Angeles.

The 2021 World Games is expected to attract more than 3,500 athletes from more than 100 countries competing in more than 30 sports.

Mackovets was CEO of The World Games 2021 since March 2017.

“The board and I also would like to express our gratitude to DJ Mackovets for his service to The World Games 2021 Birmingham during a critical time for this event,” Porter said. “His vision, commitment and experience were instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the Birmingham organizing committee.”