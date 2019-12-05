It’s a spectacular holiday season in Can’t Miss Alabama

Bookmark this page for upcoming holiday-themed festivities.

Holiday Spectacular

Red Mountain Theatre will make the holiday season merry and bright at its annual Holiday Spectacular. Conservatory students and local artists will perform and sing your favorite holiday tunes through Sunday, Dec. 22. The show will feature Kristen Campbell, Kendall Johnson, Jacob Alexander and Mylesha Duff. Keith Cromwell is the director. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or at Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. North in Birmingham. Tickets start at $19.

Hangout Music Festival

Presale tickets for the 11th annual Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores will go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, and general tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 9. The highly anticipated music event is scheduled for May 15-17. Click here for the complete lineup. Tickets are available at hangoutmusicfest.com.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Ice skating at Railroad Park is open through Tuesday, Jan. 5. The 50-foot-by-80-foot rink will be open seven days a week but will be closed Christmas Day. Coast down the new 100-inch-long ice slide added this year with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop. Red Diamond coffee and tea, homemade hot chocolate and meals will be available for purchase at the Boxcar Café. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for ticket information and season passes. For details, inbox [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

Magic City Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Army veteran and “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity Noah Galloway will be the parade marshal at the Magic City Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade will feature marching bands, Santa and a bike giveaway. The parade route will start at Fifth Avenue South and 15th Street South. A tree lighting in front of Birmingham City Hall will follow.

Woodlawn Street Market

Experience the Woodlawn Street Market Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take to the streets and see local vendors, art, jewelry, clothing, produce, children’s books and toys. Pets are welcomed. Learn more about the festivities here . For more details, inbox [email protected] or visit www.revbirmingham.org . The Woodlawn Street Market is on the block of 55th Place South in Birmingham.

Magic of Lights

Prepare to be dazzled by Choccolocco Park’s Magic of Lights Drive Through in Oxford. The light show is underway through Saturday, Jan. 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. See the show twice with one ticket on Double Drive Through Tuesdays, excluding Christmas Eve. Other attractions during the show include photos with Santa and the Outdoor Ice Skating Rink. Admission is $17 for most vehicles, $40 for party buses and limos, and $80 for buses. Ticket prices vary when purchased at the gate. Visit magicoflights.com or learn more on Facebook.

ZooLight Safari

It’s a magical holiday season at the Birmingham Zoo’s 26th annual ZooLight Safari with a tree lighting, photos with Santa, a Singing Santa Show, holiday games, rides and more. Special guests include Birmingham Children’s Theater and Alabama Ballet Dancers. Celebrate the season Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-23 and Dec. 26-30. Depending on the weather, dates and times are subject to change. Admission is $10 and ride tickets are $3.50. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at zoolightsafari.com.

Let it Snow and Festival of Trees

The Hardin Center presents the Let it Snow exhibit through Jan. 31 at the Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden. Children from toddlers through the third grade can play in a pit of nontoxic polymer that feels like snow. The children will enjoy snow slides and play in an ice rink. The Hardin Center is closed on Christmas. For field trip information, call 256-543-2787 or visit the website. The hours for the exhibits are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-543-2787, ext. 31 or email [email protected]. The Mary G. Hardin Center is at 501 Broad St.

Christmas at OWA

Make your Christmas season more exciting with a Brunch with Santa, a visit to The North Pole or Toy Making with Santa’s Elves at OWA in Foley. Have a pancake brunch Dec. 8-15. Head to the North Pole and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15 or Dec. 21-22 and learn how to make toys Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Check out the holiday festivities at visitowa.com.

Holiday Art Crawl at The Village

Find gifts for others and yourself at the Holiday Art Crawl through Christmas Eve. Find works of art by local makers and handmade goods at Brookwood Village in metro Birmingham. Admission is free.