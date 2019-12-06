Alabama Power Foundation marks 30 years of giving

It’s hard to imagine a time when the Alabama Power Foundation didn’t exist, especially for the dozens of organizations throughout the state that have advanced with its support.

For three decades, the foundation has looked for ways to elevate Alabama and boost communities through charitable giving, giving back more than $230 million to the communities that Alabama Power serves.

“Since our founding 30 years ago, we have prided ourselves in being a catalyst for change and for service to the state of Alabama,” said Myla Calhoun, Alabama Power Foundation president and vice president of Charitable Giving at Alabama Power.

Organizations that focus on education, the environment, health and human service, civic and community, arts and culture and other areas have benefited.

“We really enable our partner agencies to do what they do best,” Calhoun said. “So, when we talk about our success, really it’s their success that we’re proud of.”

Success like that the Literacy Council of Central Alabama has enjoyed.

“Ever since (our founding), Alabama Power Foundation has been a really strong supporter,” said Katrina Watson, president and executive director of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama. “We couldn’t be where we are without the Alabama Power Foundation’s long-standing support.”

Attending the Alabama Power Foundation 30th Anniversary luncheon were Boys & Girls Clubs of West alabama CEO Kim Turner, left, and Junior Achievement of Alabama Senior District Director Teresa Vaccaro. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite speaks at the Alabama Power Foundation’s 30th Anniversary luncheon. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Attending the Alabama Power Foundation 30th Anniversary luncheon were Birmingham Museum of Art Deputy Director Meghan Ann Hellenga, left, and Literacy Council of Central Alabama Executive Director and President Katrina Watson. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs, speaks at the Alabama Power Foundation’s 30th Anniversary luncheon. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

Mark Dixon, president of A+ Education Partnership, said the Alabama Power Foundation doesn’t just give money but takes an active role in ensuring programs are successful.

“Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power Company have been a big supporter of ours since day one and over the years provided a lot of funding that really allows us to grow our mission, which is to create great schools for every child,” Dixon said. “We do two programs in schools – the Alabama Best Practices Center and A+ College Ready – and part of that is expanding great training for teachers and advanced placement programs for students. Alabama Power helped us fund those as a partner from the very beginning.”

Calhoun said the foundation’s mission fits in with the history of Alabama Power, with the ultimate goal of elevating the state.

“We believe and it is our hope that what we do creates a platform that makes economic development and community development and, really, the health and vitality of the state a bit easier,” she said. “And that’s what gets us going every day and that’s what makes us think strategically about the work that we do. And that’s what helps us to empower the agencies who day in and day out are doing the hard work in the communities where we serve.”

