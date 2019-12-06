Triple Chocolate Cake one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Sandra Whitley moved with her husband from Atlanta to Fairhope, where they planned to enjoy retirement.

She decided to open Sandra’s Place in downtown Fairhope in 1996 to give her something to do by selling coffee, popcorn, ice cream and cookies.

After realizing that wouldn’t pay the rent, Whitley decided to add sandwiches and salads to the menu and it’s expanded from there to become a favorite lunch, dinner, coffee and dessert spot.

“It just blossomed into what it is now and it’s been really good,” Whitley said.

Triple Chocolate Cake at Sandra’s Place among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A focal point is the display case that shows off the day’s pies and cakes.

“We make all of our cakes homemade,” Whitley said.

The Triple Chocolate Cake is a favorite. It has chocolate morsels and is topped with a fudgy frosting. All of this makes for a moist cake with the chocolate factor taken to the max.

It’s impressive enough to make its way onto the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.