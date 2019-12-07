Recipe: Pineapple Dream

This Pineapple Dream is one of those recipes that’s been floating around for years, and for good reason: It’s amazing. It’s a light, fluffy dessert of crushed pineapple, cream cheese and whipped topping, all sandwiched between layers of a delicious graham cracker crust.

Traditionally, the filling is two layers and the crust and topping is just graham cracker crumbs and butter. I’ve updated it to make the process simpler (without any loss in flavor) by turning the filling into a single layer and added even a little more flavor to the crust.

It’s the perfect dessert that y’all are just going to devour. It also makes a killer potluck dessert. Everyone will be asking for the recipe. Y’all are gonna love it.

Pineapple Dream Dessert

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves: 9

Ingredients for the crust

2 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for the filling

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, very well drained

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Instructions for the crust

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Melt the butter and combine the graham crackers, butter, sugar and salt.

Stir until the graham crackers are coated in the butter.

Pour about 2 cups of the mixture into the bottom of an 8×8-inch baking dish and firmly press flat to form the crust. I like to use the bottom of a metal measuring cup for this.

Set the remaining crumb mixture aside to be used as the topping.

Bake the crust for about 10 minutes.

Cool completely.

Instructions for the filling

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and butter together.

Add the powdered sugar and mix well.

Add the drained pineapple and stir to combine.

Fold in the whipped topping.

Once the crust has cooled, spread the pineapple mixture evenly over the crust.

Sprinkle the top with the remaining crumb mixture.

Refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours) to allow the filling to set.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”