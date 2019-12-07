Scott Martin: Alabama stays dry today; a few Sunday showers

It will be a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. The northern half of Alabama may see more sunshine than the southern half by the afternoon hours. While a stray sprinkle or two is not completely out of the question, those look to be highly unlikely at this point. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: It looks like much of the day will be dry, but there will be a small risk of a few light showers forming during the afternoon through the late-night hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

MONDAY: A cold front will begin to approach Alabama that will allow the chance of a few showers to form out ahead of it during the latter half of the day. More showers look to move in overnight, still out ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: The cold front gets closer to Alabama and will eventually move across the state during the day; showers will be likely through much of the day. A few claps of thunder will be possible as well. The Global Forecast System (GFS) is showing a very low amount of surface-based instability over the extreme southern portions of the state, but it will be well to the south of the shear we are expected to see, so no severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the lower 50s to the lower 70s across the state but will begin to drop with the passage of the front.

WEDNESDAY: The latest GFS shows a low forming over the northern Gulf of Mexico and moving up into Louisiana, Mississippi and southwestern Alabama. Rain from the previous system looks to end before dawn, but rain with this new low will begin to move in by midday and work its way across Alabama during the afternoon and into the late-night and overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid-40s to the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: The low will have moved well over into Georgia and into the Carolinas, where some wintry mischief could take place if this model solution pans out. As for Alabama, we may have a few lingering showers over the east, but we’ll be dry by the evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.

FRIDAY: High pressure will move closer during the day, leaving us dry with cool temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.