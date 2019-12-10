Alabama Legacy Moment: Lafayette’s visit

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

The Marquis de la Lafayette attended lavish festivities in Montgomery, Cahaba and Mobile when he visited the state. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Marquis de la Lafayette’s visit to Alabama.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Lafayette’s visit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

