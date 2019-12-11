James Spann: Drier, brighter weather for Alabama today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY AIR RETURNS: In the wake of the storm system that brought rain and snow to Alabama yesterday and last night, a drier air mass is in place this morning. We expect a good supply of sunshine today with a high close to 50 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on Dec. 11 is 57. Tonight will be fair and cold, with a low in the low 30s; then we stay cool and dry Thursday with a high in the low 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny Thursday morning, but clouds will increase later in the day.

RAIN RETURNS: Rain will likely enter Alabama after midnight Thursday night as a wave of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico. We expect periods of rain Friday and Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, so the air will be stable. There is no risk of severe storms and probably not much thunder. Rain amounts will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Some lingering light rain is possible early Saturday, but the day looks generally dry with a high close to 60 degrees. The sky will remain mostly cloudy during the morning, but some sun is likely by afternoon as drier air works back into the state. Then, on Sunday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The wave train keeps cranking them out. The next rain event will come late Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday with a cold front moving through. This should bring rain amounts of one-half to three-quarters of an inch, and while we could hear some thunder, it is not a severe weather look. Colder air moves in Tuesday and daytime temperatures will most likely be in the 40s. The rest of the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights.

TUESDAY’S SOAKER: Rain totals Tuesday included:

Remlap — 2.8 inches

Black Creek — 2.34

Morris — 2.04

Arley — 1.96

Coker — 1.1

Concord — 1.05

Bibbville — 1.01

Crestwood — 0.85

Northport — 0.74

Heflin — 0.52

Weaver — 0.38

Snow amounts over the northern quarter of the state were mostly between one-half inch and 1 inch on grassy areas.

ON THIS DATE IN 1961: An EF3 tornado moved through Jacksonville, producing damage on the campus of Jacksonville State University.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A complex storm system moved eastward from the Gulf Coast of Texas to eastern Georgia on Dec. 9-10. In the next 24 hours, the low-pressure system moved to the Chesapeake Bay and rapidly intensified. This system produced gale-force winds with gusts exceeding hurricane force and affected not only the Mid-Atlantic coastline but also as far southwest as the southern Appalachians, where trees were downed and roofs damaged. This storm also produced 20- to 30-foot waves in Massachusetts on Dec. 12-13. Precipitation amounts varied considerably. Rainfall amounts of 8 inches occurred in southeastern Massachusetts, while several areas in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Maryland recorded more than 30 inches.

