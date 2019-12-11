On this day in Alabama history: One Concord Center project announced

December 11, 1999

The One Concord Center project in downtown Birmingham was announced on this day in 1999. The 11-story, 150,000-square-foot office building was designed by Williams Blackstock Architects and built by Bill Harbert International. Built on the site of the 1889 Jefferson County Courthouse, the concrete structure celebrated its topping-out ceremony on Aug. 9, 2001. The building’s twin pyramids, which pay homage to similar structures that adorned the 1889 courthouse, were illuminated for the first time on Feb. 7, 2002. One Concord Center officially opened in March 2002.

Read more at Bhamwiki,

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.