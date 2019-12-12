Alabama to officially mark its bicentennial with events this weekend

It’s a birthday party two centuries in the making and a buildup that has lasted three years.

Alabama’s bicentennial celebration concludes with events at the state Capitol this weekend. Here are some of the more significant events for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m. – Musician and music historian Bobby Horton will paint a musical portrait of life in Alabama from the earliest days of statehood forward. The event will be at the Capri Theatre and tickets are $12 for general seating and $10 for Capri members.

Saturday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. – Parade of Alabama people, places and history will take place on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

Noon – Alabama Bicentennial Park dedication on the Alabama State Capitol steps.

1 p.m. – Alabama Bicentennial Festival will take place between the State Capitol complex, the State Department of Archives and History and other parts of downtown Montgomery. It will feature vendors, arts and craft demonstrations, musical performances, food, tours, special exhibits, historical re-enactors, talks, readings, dances and more. Other participating venues include the Alabama State House, Alabama State Council on the Arts, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, Rosa Parks Museum, Old Alabama Town, Freedom Rides Museum, Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, Hank Williams Museum and Legacy Museum.

4 p.m. – Alabama Bicentennial Concert and Finale Presentation will take place on the Capitol steps. The lineup includes Taylor Hicks, Jett Williams, Eddie Floyd, Jimmy Hall, Allison Moorer, Dan Penn, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Candi Staton, John Paul White and the Muscle Shoals All-Stars.