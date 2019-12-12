Can’t Miss Alabama celebrates the season at Christmas on the Coosa

There is something for everyone this holiday season.

Christmas on the Coosa

Thousands of people are expected to attend the holiday festivities at Wetumpka’s annual Christmas on the Coosa event. The celebration will feature two breakfast sessions including characters from “Spider-Man,” “Frozen” and other Disney movies. There will be a parade, wakeboarding show, arts and crafts, food vendors and a skiing Santa. Santa will ski across the Coosa River at 6 p.m. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks display. The celebration will be Saturday in Gold Star Park downtown. For more details, call 334-557-5147.

Vulcan Park and Museum Magic of Lights

Vulcan will light up the sky with an array of dancing lights choreographed to holiday music. There will be special performances from Santa V, the Alabama School of Fine Arts and Ramsay High School. Family activities include reindeer games and complimentary hot chocolate. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. The annual light show is Dec. 8-23 at Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham.

Let it Snow and Festival of Trees

The Hardin Center presents the Let it Snow exhibit through Friday, Jan. 31, at the Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden. Children from toddlers through the third grade can play in a pit of nontoxic polymer that feels like snow. The children will enjoy snow slides and play in an ice rink. The Hardin Center is closed on Christmas. For field trip information, call 256-543-2787 or visit the website. The hours for the exhibits are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-543-2787, ext. 31 or email [email protected]. The Mary G. Hardin Center is at 501 Broad St.

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q

Taste test your way through the Bob Sykes barbecue menu and find out how it has stood the test of time. This private tour is a journey through Southern barbecue from the pit to the plate. Pitmaster and restaurateur Van Sykes will explain the history of Bob Sykes and Southern barbecue. Tours are Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 11. For ticket information and reservations, visit bobsykes.com. The venue is at 1724 Ninth Ave. North in Bessemer.

Sounds of the Season

Opera Birmingham presents a variety of holiday music at Sounds of the Season. Hum or sing along with your favorite sacred or secular classics. Special guests are the Indian Springs Chamber Choir among solo and ensemble performances by native Birmingham artists. Following the show, have a treat and mingle with the artists. Tickets can be purchased online. The performance will be Sunday at Brock Recital Hall, Samford University.

Holiday Spectacular

Red Mountain Theatre will make the holiday season merry and bright at its annual Holiday Spectacular. Conservatory students and local artists will perform and sing your favorite holiday tunes through Sunday, Dec. 22. The show will feature Kristen Campbell, Kendall Johnson, Jacob Alexander and Mylesha Duff. Keith Cromwell is the director. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or at Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. North in Birmingham. Tickets start at $19.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Ice skating at Railroad Park is open through Tuesday, Jan. 5. The 50-foot-by-80-foot rink will be open seven days a week but will be closed Christmas Day. Coast down the 100-foot-long ice slide added this year with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop. Red Diamond coffee and tea, homemade hot chocolate and meals will be available for purchase at the Boxcar Café. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for ticket information and season passes. For details, inbox [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

Holiday Art Crawl at The Village

Find gifts for others and yourself at the Holiday Art Crawl through Christmas Eve. Find works of art by local makers and handmade goods at Brookwood Village pop-up shops. Admission is free.

ZooLight Safari

It’s a magical holiday season at the Birmingham Zoo’s 26th annual ZooLight Safari with a tree lighting, photos with Santa, a Singing Santa Show, holiday games, rides and more. Special guests include Birmingham Children’s Theater and Alabama Ballet Dancers. Celebrate the season Dec. 13-23 and Dec. 26-30. Depending on the weather, dates and times are subject to change. Admission is $10 and ride tickets are $3.50. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at zoolightsafari.com.

Alabama 200

Montgomery will host a birthday bash for the grand finale of Alabama 200. The day will start with a parade, marching bands, city floats, beauty queens and more. Midday activities will be led by Gov. Kay Ivey, including the dedication of the Alabama Bicentennial Park. At noon, exhibitions, music performances, children’s games, arts and craft demonstrations and open houses will be offered. Museums, galleries, restaurants and stores will be open. The day will end with a concert by popular musicians and a special finale presentation. Admission is free, with giveaways throughout the day.

Christmas at OWA

Make your Christmas season more exciting with a Brunch with Santa, a visit to The North Pole or Toy Making with Santa’s Elves. Have a pancake brunch through Sunday, Dec. 15. Head to the North Pole and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 14-15 or Dec. 21-22 and learn how to make toys Saturday, Dec. 14. Check out the holiday festivities at visitowa.com.

Magic of Lights

Prepare to be dazzled by Choccolocco Park’s Magic of Lights Drive Through in Oxford. The light show is underway through Saturday, Jan. 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. See the show twice with one ticket on Double Drive Through Tuesdays, excluding Christmas Eve. Other attractions during the show include photos with Santa and the Outdoor Ice Skating Rink. Admission is $17 for most vehicles, $40 for party buses and limos, and $80 for buses. Ticket prices vary when purchased at the gate. Visit magicoflights.com or learn more on Facebook.

Eric Essix and Roman Street in Concert

Eric Essix will be in concert with Roman Street Sunday at the Blackbox Theater. Hear instrumental arrangements of your favorite holiday tunes and world-class jazz grooves. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at shelbycountyartscouncil.com. Inbox [email protected] or call 205-669-0044 for more information. The venue is at 105 West College St. in Columbiana.