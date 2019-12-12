On this day in Alabama history: William Stanley Hoole died

December 12, 1990

William Stanley Hoole was born in 1903 in Darlington, South Carolina, and earned a doctorate in English from Duke University in 1934. He briefly taught English at Alabama Teachers College (now Jacksonville State University) and then Birmingham-Southern College, where he got his first job as a librarian. Hoole left Alabama for Texas in 1937, returning in 1944 to join the University of Alabama as director of libraries. Over time, he turned a disjointed system with six libraries into one with a single budget, secured academic status for library professional staff with higher pay and fringe benefits and established new libraries. His efforts led to the library’s membership in the Association of Research Libraries. Hoole also created a special collection of rare books, books about Alabama, serials and manuscripts, which was renamed in his honor in 1977. He died on this day in 1990.

W. Stanley Hoole, back row center, and his Spartanburg, South Carolina, football team in 1924. Hoole taught and coached at Spartanburg High School following his graduation from St. John’s Academy in Darlington. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) W. Stanley Hoole was a professor of English at Birmingham-Southern College during the mid-1930s before a Rockefeller Foundation grant to improve the college’s library holdings shifted his career toward librarianship. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Gravesite of William Stanley Hoole. (Photography by Barbara Lehman, findagrave.com)

