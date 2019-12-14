HudsonAlpha scientists on list of world’s most cited researchers

Three scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have been named among the world’s most highly cited researchers, according to an annual list produced by the Web of Science Group.

The three faculty who made it onto the list are:

The widely anticipated list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1% of citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers. To be highly cited is to have one’s work be referenced frequently by other researchers, demonstrating that it is both well regarded and influential.

Myers, the Institute’s president, said, “Reporting on research results in peer-reviewed publications is a critical part of the scientific process, especially when journals offer open access to everyone, as it allows research findings to be used, replicated and advanced rapidly. We are happy to be recognized as significant contributors to these advances.”

Schmutz is one of only 5% of listees to appear in two categories. He said of the achievement, “We perform large-scale, collaborative, foundational genomic research that propels forward many different fields in biology, including our focus on plant genomics and agriculture. It is great to see others building off of these foundations to make even greater impacts in biological science.”

Grimwood added, “We do our best to create research that inspires others. Making the list of the most highly cited researchers in the world shows that our work serves as a jumping-off point across multiple fields.”

Making the list puts these faculty members in good company in the scientific community. This year alone the list includes 23 Nobel laureates.

David Pendlebury, senior citation analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information, said, “The Highly Cited Researchers list contributes to the identification of that small fraction of the researcher population that contributes disproportionately to extending the frontiers of knowledge. These researchers create gains for society, innovation and knowledge that make the world healthier, richer, more sustainable and more secure.”

The full 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list and executive summary can be found here.