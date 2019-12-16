New bicentennial park kicks off Alabama’s third century

Thousands of people visited Montgomery on Saturday as the state kicked off its third century with a celebration of the previous two.

The Alabama Bicentennial Commission hosted the Alabama 200 Birthday Celebration in and around the state’s capital. The morning began with a parade of more than 70 marching bands, city floats and living history on wheels. It concluded with a performance of the Bicentennial All-Star Band performing “Something in the Water,” an original composition written by Anthony Krizan, Cheryl DaVeiga, Jerry Foster and Robert W. Smith.

Alabama celebrates 200th birthday, unveils new bicentennial park from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At noon, the new Bicentennial Park was unveiled. Located at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol on Dexter Avenue, the park tells the story of Alabama in 16 bronze plaques mounted on granite bases. Immediately following the dedication was the Alabama Bicentennial Festival, an afternoon full of exhibitions, performances and open houses in the Capitol Complex, up and down Dexter Avenue and throughout downtown Montgomery.

The day wrapped up with the Alabama Bicentennial Concert and Finale Presentation. The concert included performances from Taylor Hicks, Jett Williams, Eddie Floyd, Jimmy Hall, Allison Moorer, Dan Penn, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Candi Staton, John Paul White and the Muscle Shoals All-Stars. Immediately after the concert was “Sculpting a State,” a 10-minute presentation projected on the front of Alabama’s Attorney General Building.

Below are a collection of pictures and videos from Saturday’s bicentennial celebration. Event sponsors included Alabama Power, Alabama Power Foundation, Regions, Airbus, Altec, Mercedes-Benz, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Mike & Gillian Goodrich Foundation, Drummond Company, Lamar Advertising, Medical Properties Trust, Poarch Creek Indians, Protective, Toyota, Venturi, Vulcan Materials, AT&T, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Verizon, Brasfield and Gorrie, Hoar Construction, Wells Fargo Foundation, TVA, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Dunn, Arsea Apeal, The Daniel Foundation and National Archives.

Alabama Bicentennial Parade from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Bicentennial Park Dedication from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Bicentennial Finale Presentation from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.