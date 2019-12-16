Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker leaving a lasting impression

Oliver Henry Candle Company (Opelika)

The Makers: Stacey and Andy Jordan

Located in downtown Opelika, Oliver Henry Candle Company makes soy-blend wax candles with amazing fragrances that will surely leave a lasting impression.

Oliver Henry Candle Company is an Alabama Maker shining a light on others from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Oliver Henry Candle Company started about three years ago as a way for interior designer Stacey Jordan to leave clients with a small token of appreciation. It did not take long for Jordan’s candles to grow in popularity, so she and her husband, Andy, decided to turn the company into more than a hobby. Since then, Oliver Henry, which is named for their two sons, has grown to more than 25 retail boutiques across the country as well as online.

The Jordans have since started the Shine Your Light Project, using profits from their company to help their community overcome energy poverty.

“You buy light to give light,” Jordan said. “We are really excited about that and that’s something we really feel led to do.”

Oliver Henry Candle Company

The product: Handmade candles

Take home: 11 oz. Egyptian Cotton ($26)

Oliver Henry Candle Company can be found online, on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.