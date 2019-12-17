Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its tenth annual Success Starts Here Tour, highlighting the new and expanding Montgomery industries that have invested in record-breaking numbers this year. The $1,013,568,764 in industrial capital investments marks the second-largest number ever for Montgomery County, surpassed only by the 2002 original Hyundai announcement.

In addition, these companies announced the creation of 1,214 jobs and have helped secure 7,784 existing local jobs. A total of 31 companies have new and expanding investment this year.

Success Starts Here attendees included elected officials, community business leaders and local media. Following a news conference at the Business Resource Center, attendees traveled by bus to three of the 31 expanding industries, including a ribbon cutting at Conner Industries, an industrial wood cutting plant; Hartzell Engine Technologies, a manufacturer of airframes and engine components; and a groundbreaking at Hager Companies, a manufacturer of hinges and accessories.

“With the success of our record-breaking year, we confirm our support and commitment to companies in the Montgomery area. These industries employ more than 7,700 local citizens. By investing in our local plants, these companies are creating and even more importantly preserving jobs in our community,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

“Partnership is key to the recruitment and retention of business in Montgomery. Partnerships between the county, city, chamber and the business community position companies like those we celebrate today to invest and grow here – keeping vital jobs and attracting new talent to our area,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

“The Success Starts Here tour showed first-hand the power of business at work. Creating and retaining jobs is at the heart of the mission of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, and we are proud to say since 2010 more than 250 new and expanding industries have announced over 11,917 jobs in Montgomery County,” said 2019 Montgomery Area Chamber Chairman Willie Durham.

