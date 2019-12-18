Alabama Power’s Shenita Baker is a customer service unsung hero

Simply treating every customer special has developed customer loyalty for Alabama Power Customer Services Specialist Shenita Baker. Working in the West Jefferson Business Office in Hueytown, Baker exemplifies excellent customer service. Her personal touch and genuine interest keep customers coming back to see her.

“Shenita is an unsung hero because she has a passion for service and helping others,” said Business Office Manager Antoinette Madison. “Her critical thinking and problem-solving skills have served her well in the specialist role.”

Shenita Baker is an Alabama Power Unsung Hero serving customers from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Baker is a subject matter expert for business office processes and assists management with escalated customer inquiries, managing staffing and supporting storm restoration efforts. During her 15-year career with Alabama Power she has worked in the Customer Service Center, Birmingham Division Accounting and several business offices.

“My passion is using a positive attitude to help others, said Baker. “I am grateful to work for a company that encourages community service and allows me to fulfill my passion in the community.”

Shenita Baker working with Bundles of Hope. (contributed) Shenita Baker working with Lovelady Center. (contributed) Shenita Baker serves in a variety of community outreach efforts. (contributed) Shenita Baker helps others in a variety of ways. (contributed)

Some of her favorite projects in 2019 were:

Blessings in a Bag: A program providing nonperishable foods to students from Hueytown, Concord, Brighton and North Highland Elementary schools over weekends when the students might not have enough to eat.

Sound the Alarm, a home safety campaign: Baker went door to door to install free smoke alarms in homes in at-risk communities.

Senior Prom at Princeton Towers Assisted Living: Senior citizens were able to dress up, feel special and have a good time among new friends.

“Shenita is an asset to the West Jefferson team because she brings a wealth of knowledge and years of business office experience,” said Madison. “Not only is she committed to helping the office achieve its goals, she also maintains a presence in the community through her service with APSO (Alabama Power Service Organization), where she currently serves on the Magic City Chapter board.”

Each month, Alabama NewsCenter spotlights employees for their contributions to the company and the role they play in elevating Alabama.