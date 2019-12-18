James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Friday

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: There’s not a cloud in the Alabama sky this afternoon; temperatures are in the 40s over the northern counties of the state, with 50s to the south. Tonight will be clear and cold; most communities will drop into the mid 20s across north and central Alabama. Thursday will be another sunny day with a high between 51 and 55; upper 50s are possible Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface low will move along the Gulf Coast, bringing widespread rain to most of Alabama over the weekend. During the day Saturday, the best chance of rain will come over the southern quarter of the state, but rain should spread northward Saturday night and Sunday. The heaviest rain will come over south Alabama, where some spots could see 2-3 inches. Amounts for places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston and Gadsden will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range, with lighter amounts to the north. There will be no risk of severe storms and probably very little thunder. Highs will be in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: The weather looks dry with mild afternoons Monday through Thursday — mostly sunny days and fair nights, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase late in the week, and some rain is possible by late Friday or Friday night, Dec. 27.

TORNADO SURVEYS: At least nine tornadoes touched down in Alabama late Monday and Monday night:

EF-2 tornadoes touched down at Colbert Heights, Town Creek and Salt Well (west of Demopolis).

EF-1 tornadoes touched down at Monrovia and Brierfield.

EF-0 tornadoes touched down at Meridianville, Little Brush Creek (near the Hale/Perry county line), Deer Creek Road (Bibb County) and Clay Pit Road (near Montevallo in Shelby County).

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: Typhoon Cobra, also known as the Typhoon of 1944 or Halsey’s Typhoon (after Admiral William “Bull” Halsey), was the United States Navy designation for a tropical cyclone that struck the Task Force 38 in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. The typhoon was first observed Dec. 17 as it surprised a fleet of ships in the open waters of the western Pacific. Sustained winds associated with the storm were up to 100 mph with gusts to 140 mph. On Dec. 18, the small but violent typhoon hit the Task Force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Because of the extreme seas and winds, three destroyers capsized and went down with practically all hands, while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers and three destroyers sustained serious damage. Approximately 790 officers and men were lost or killed, with an additional 80 injured. This storm inflicted more damage on the Navy than any storm since the hurricane at Apia, Samoa, in 1889.

