Murphy to lead Alabama Power’s Mobile Division

Patrick Murphy has been named vice president of Alabama Power’s Mobile Division, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

In his new role, Murphy will focus on Alabama Power’s business operations in the southwest region of the state. He will lead the company’s Mobile Division team in providing excellent customer service, supporting the community and partnering in the region’s economic development efforts.

“Patrick is a strong leader with a proven track record of helping grow Alabama and its economy through recruiting new business and industries,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO. “His talents will be of great value to the communities in our Mobile Division.”

Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, left, passes the gavel as EDAA president to Patrick Murphy, vice president of Business, Sales and Economic Development at Alabama Power, during the 2018 EDAA summer conference. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) At the Dec. 2016 open house for a new spec building in Jasper were, from left, Russ Robertson, chairman of the Jasper Industrial Development Authority; Sen. Greg Reed; Patrick Murphy, Alabama Power vice president of Economic and Community Development; David Knight, director of the Walker County Development Authority; and Jasper Mayor David O’Mary. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Patrick Murphy speaks to Alabama NewsCenter during a 2018 interview. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

Murphy currently serves as vice president of Marketing and Economic Development, leading the company’s growth initiatives for generating revenue through sales, technical support, commercial business development, and economic and community development. In addition, he is responsible for Alabama Power’s major accounts in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

He joined Alabama Power in 2011 as a senior project manager in the organization. Prior to joining the company, he was the senior vice president of Economic Development for the Birmingham Business Alliance. In that position, he led business recruitment, retention and expansion efforts in the seven-county Birmingham metropolitan area.

Murphy is the current past president of the Economic Development Association of Alabama. He serves on the board of directors for the Auburn University Harbert College of Business, the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation. The Birmingham Kiwanis and the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club are among the numerous civic organizations in which he is involved. Murphy was a member of the Leadership Alabama class of 2018.

Murphy is a graduate of Auburn University, with a bachelor’s degree in finance.