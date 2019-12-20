Milo’s hamburger meal one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

For those who know, all you have to do is say “Milo’s” and a smile follows, along with memories of the one-of-a-kind flavors found there.

Whether it’s the sauce on the burgers, the seasoning on the fries or the sweet tea, everyone has their favorite item at Milo’s Hamburgers. Or course, you can just make it a combo and enjoy all three.

That’s what the Alabama Department of Tourism did when it put the Milo’s meal on its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Milo’s Hamburgers is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

There are stories of people who moved out of the Birmingham metro area having Milo’s cravings and traveling hours just to satisfy them. These days, you can find a Milo’s in Montgomery, Decatur, Cullman and Tuscaloosa, but the rest are still in the Birmingham metro area. At least the tea is sold by the gallon in grocery stores across the state.