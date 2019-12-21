Recipe: Creole Pecan Glazed Ham

The holidays are here and I’ve got a quick and easy way to turn an ordinary smoked ham into a real showstopper. My Creole Pecan Glaze takes a plain old spiral-sliced smoked ham and makes it something worthy of being the centerpiece on your holiday table.

The best part is how amazingly easy this is. After baking the ham, you simply combine the brown sugar, honey, mustard, my secret ingredient – Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning – and pecans in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, pour it over the ham, then return the ham to the oven for a few minutes. The result is a sweet and salty glazed ham that tastes even better than it looks.

The flavor that the Creole seasoning adds is amazing. I’ve already served this at two potlucks this year and folks nearly picked the bone clean. Everyone raved and asked for the recipe.

So, if you want to impress your family, your friends, your co-workers – whoever they might be – with a holiday culinary masterpiece, this is how to do it. And no one will ever know how little work it took to make something so amazingly delicious.

Creole Pecan Glazed Ham

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 (10- to 12-pound) spiral-sliced, smoked ham

1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup stone-ground mustard

1/3 cup honey

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees and remove the packaging from the ham. Place the ham on a rack in a roasting pan with the flat side down. Pour one cup of water into the bottom of the pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 12 to 15 minutes per pound. To make the glaze, combine the brown sugar, mustard, honey and Creole seasoning in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and stir in the pecans. Remove the ham from the oven and remove the foil. Carefully turn the ham on its side and pour the glaze over the ham. Return the ham to the oven for about 10 minutes or until the glaze is bubbly.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”