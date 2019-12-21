Scott Martin: Winter starts off wet, very cool for Alabama

A low-pressure system will begin to move up from the northern Gulf of Mexico that will push moisture up into Alabama. While much of the state starts the day off dry, the rain will move up from the south and will become likely across all of central Alabama by the late afternoon and early evening. While it won’t be a total washout, showers became possible as early as the wee hours of the morning. Afternoon highs will be cool, making it only into the lower to mid-50s.

NOT A VERY NICE SUNDAY: The main low will move east-northeast over the central parts of the Florida peninsula, but a secondary low will form back off to the west over Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That will begin to move into south Alabama late in the day. Rain continues to be likely throughout the entire day with highs reaching the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts for the day could total from around one-half inch in northwestern Alabama to as high as 2 1/2 inches in the southeast. We may have to watch for some ponding or localized flash flooding in poor drainage locations.

MONDAY: That secondary low looks to continue moving across the southern portions of the state, which will keep a chance of showers in the forecast through at least early afternoon. Skies will begin to slowly clear during the evening and nighttime. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

FANTASTIC CHRISTMAS EVE: Bad news for those who want a White Christmas this year — it ain’t going to happen. On Tuesday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds to filter out the sunshine during the late morning through the early evening. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

MERRY CHRISTMAS WEATHER: We’ll start the morning with plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds will roll through during the late morning through the early evening. The Global Forecast System is hinting at the possibility of a few sprinkles out there, but I believe we will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s to near 70 degrees.

END OF THE WEEK: The GFS continues to try to paint a few light showers or sprinkles over parts of Alabama on Thursday and Friday, but I believe most will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on both days will be in the lower to upper 60s.

