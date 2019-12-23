Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Innovation stories

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Innovation is constantly taking place in our state, especially in Birmingham. Deontee Gordon of TechBirmingham sees Birmingham leading in inclusive innovation. A good example of Birmingham’s potential in that tech economy is Mixtroz, whose success has helped encourage Velocity Accelerator companies to start a ‘boot camp’ at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Many of these companies gathered earlier this year at Sloss Tech and made it emphatically clear that the tech ecosystem in the Magic City is, well, magical, encouraging more innovation and technology startups to move to Alabama.

Deontee Gordon of TechBirmingham sees Birmingham leading in inclusive innovation

Deontee Gordon likes what he sees in the inclusion and diversity of Birmingham’s tech growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Mixtroz is a shining example of the potential of Birmingham’s tech economy

Mixtroz and Birmingham tech sector are a perfect mix from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

More innovation and technology startups moving to Alabama

Experts discuss innovation and technology economic development in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sloss Tech is evidence of Birmingham’s vibrant innovation economy

Sloss Tech showcases Birmingham’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Velocity Accelerator companies start ‘boot camp’ at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot

Meet the 2019 Velocity Accelerator cohorts at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s Choice: Alabama careers fair connects kids with innovation

AABE educates kids about job opportunities in science and technology from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.