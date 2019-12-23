Magic City APSO gift-wrapping project raises $5,000 for needy families

Time is money – especially for folks who spend their spare time wrapping holiday gifts, just so.

Thanks to Magic City APSO’s gift-wrapping service, some Alabama Power employees saved precious time while brightening the holidays for less fortunate families. In the past five years, the project has earned $5,000 for charitable efforts sponsored through the Magic City Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO).

“The money we raise goes to local charities that help families in Alabama,” said Nicole Hedrick Grove, business process team leader in Power Delivery Compliance at Alabama Power.

“Employees get to bring their gifts and we get to volunteer together to get in the holiday spirit, wrapping beautiful gifts like these,” said Grove, pointing to boxes wrapped in myriad colors and decorated with ribbons and shiny trimmings.

Alabama Power employees wrap gifts to raise money for charity from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The charge is $3 for small gifts and $5 for large presents. Last week at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters in Birmingham, more than 100 employees brought items for wrapping. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., several Magic City APSO volunteers worked during their breaks or at lunch to decorate gifts.

“Many employees used the service,” said Grove, former Magic City president. “A lot of them came down with carts and stuff. We’ve wrapped gifts for at least 100 people.”

Kim Ard delighted in helping others with their Christmas packages, all for a good cause.

“It’s fun to wrap gifts, and I wanted to help out,” said Ard, an employee at the Alabama Power Credit Union and a Magic City APSO member for two years.

Roger Frazier of Distribution Transmission Services – Power Delivery brought some gifts for wrapping. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Grove checks a gift to ensure the ribbon is straight. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Grove (left) and Ard show off their handiwork. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) The Christmas spirit is evident. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter) Jackson (left) was thrilled to find a bag for a last-minute gift. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter)

For Kathy Jackson, the gift-wrap service came in the nick o’ time. A customer service representative in the Birmingham Division Office, Jackson needed a last-minute gift bag. Grove helped Jackson select an attractive bag.

“This is so convenient,” Jackson said. “I don’t know where else I would have gone. The service was fast, professional and friendly. I feel good knowing that it will help a family in our community, too.”