Scott Martin: Rain ends later today; nice weather for Christmas

As the low continues to push off to the east and away from Alabama, we’ll continue to keep rain chances in the forecast on Monday. West of the I-22 and U.S. 280 corridors, shower chances will be in the 30%-50% range from southwest to northeast. Along and east of those corridors, showers will be likely at times. Much of the activity looks to come to an end from west to east during the late afternoon through the late night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Tuesday will be a much brighter, dry day. We may have to deal with a few passing clouds at times, but we should be mostly sunny throughout the daylight hours and mostly clear through the night. It will also be much warmer on Christmas Eve, as temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: While we won’t have any snow for Santa to ride his sleigh on in Alabama, the weather will be just fine and dandy for the kids to get outside and play with their opened gifts. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be another fine day across Alabama, but we could see a few light showers or sprinkles form during the evening and late night. Those very low shower chances will continue through the day Friday as a low begins to form out to our west and begins to pull Gulf moisture up into the southeast and south-central parts of the country. Both days will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface low will start off the day Saturday over southeastern Kansas and will move northeast through the day. A cold front will trail down into the Southeast from the low, bringing rain chances into the forecast for the second half of Saturday through much of the day Sunday. At this point, it looks like there will be a little instability with this system. While there may be the potential for some thunder, it is way too early to determine whether severe weather is possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s while dropping into the upper 50s to the upper 60s for Sunday.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

CONNECT: You can find us on the major social media networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.