Scott Martin: Showers moving out of Alabama

DRYING OUT: Rain continues to slowly push eastward while the rest of central Alabama is drying out with improving conditions. Temperatures as of 4 p.m. were in the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Birmingham was at 58 degrees. The cool spot was Auburn at 53 degrees. The warm spot was Tuscaloosa at 61 degrees.

TONIGHT: Any shower activity will continue to push eastward and eventually out of the state by later tonight or just after midnight, while skies will continue slow clearing behind those showers. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Tuesday will be an absolutely fantastic day, as we’ll have plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures for early winter. As we get prepared for the arrival of Santa Claus, the weather will remain great with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Wednesday will be another outstanding day with mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. There’s no rain to worry about, so those kids can get outdoors and play with their new presents. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

For more weather information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.