Superior Pecans is an Alabama Maker shelling out Wiregrass goodness

Superior Pecans & Gifts (Eufaula)

The Maker: Jan Shoffit

Different people pronounce the name of the nut differently, but the deliciousness of the pecans at Superior Pecans & Gifts in Eufaula is something all can agree on.

Whether it’s the main ingredient in a holiday pie or a highlight on the frosting of a red velvet cake, pecans truly shine during this time of year. Of course, they make great snacks and candies year-round.

What started as a pecan processing and distribution business in 1934 now includes a booming retail business with a variety of uses for this noble nut.

Jan Shoffit is one of the current co-owners of Superior Pecans & Gifts. She said being able to offer pecans in a variety of flavors and uses along with the other Southern products is “a blessing.”

Superior Pecans and Gifts is an Alabama Maker sharing the South’s favorite nut since 1934 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

She knew when her family bought the business more than a decade ago that it was something precious that needed to be treated with love and respect.

“There’s a lot of history in this town with Superior Pecans,” she said.

For Superior Pecans & Gifts, this time of year is particularly special because that’s when the “nut ladies” are in full force. These elderly women work to churn out the robust holiday orders of different pecan products, especially the Pecan Handstacks, a specialty of Superior Pecans.

So, what makes these Alabama pecans, um, superior?

“They’re bigger than you will find anywhere else,” Shoffit said. “And they are just the perfect gift during the holidays to represent the South.”

Superior Pecans and Gifts in Eufaula specializes in nuts, candies and other Southern Products. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter) The "nut ladies" at Superior Pecans in Eufaula ensure the nuts and candies are perfect when they go out to customers. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)

Superior Pecans & Gifts

The product: Pecans in a variety of flavors and goods. The business also produces a number of candies and Southern products along with coffee and ice cream.

Take home: A Christmas tin full of praline pecans ($21.95-$35.75).

Suprior Pecans & Gifts is at 117 East Broad Street in Eufaula and can be found online and on Facebook and Instagram.