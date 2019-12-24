Arc of Tuscaloosa choir spreads joyful music for the holidays

Earlier this holiday season, the happy voices of the Arc of Tuscaloosa County choir rang out at the Alabama Power Western Division Office, ushering in the holidays for Karen Burklew and many of her co-workers.

The choir, known as the Sounds of Joy, performed its annual holiday concert for employees on Dec. 11 in the office auditorium. About 35 employees turned out for the concert, enjoying the music while sampling morning coffee and doughnuts.

“I feel like my holiday season doesn’t start until the choir comes,” said Burklew, Western Division Marketing team leader.

Arc of Tuscaloosa County Sounds of Joy Choir performs its annual holiday concert from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Founded in 1998, the choir is made up of adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, along with Arc of Tuscaloosa County staff members and volunteers. The choir has performed at United Way of West Alabama, Alabama Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy and the University of Alabama, among other locations. The group has also spread joy at numerous nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior centers.

Vickie Brown, the volunteer director of the Sounds of Joy and a retired special education teacher and administrator, said the 12-member group averages about 65 performances annually.

“We sing somewhere almost every week, and during the Christmas season, we do about 20 to 25 performances,” said Brown, who took on the role as director after her retirement in 2014. “We have a repertoire of about 20 to 30 songs, and we’re always adding to our playlist. And the choir members memorize all that music.”

During the concert at the Western Division Office, Burklew presented the choir with a $500 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation. The funds, Brown said, will be used to help cover the cost of replacing sound-system equipment, as well as travel expenses and shirts for the group.

“The Sounds of Joy love to share joy with other people,” Brown said. “When we sing, I can see their music gives a lot of joy and happiness to other people. This donation from Alabama Power means that we can continue to spread joy throughout the state of Alabama.”

“We love Alabama Power and we love Mrs. Karen,” Brown said. “Alabama Power has been one of our main supporters, and Karen has been our friend and advocate.”

After the concert, choir members were treated to lunch at the Tuscaloosa eatery, Cookout, compliments of the Western Division Alabama Power Service Organization.

The Sounds of Joy’s concerts have become a favorite holiday tradition at the Western Division Office, with the choir performing for employees for the past six years.

“Employees start asking me in the fall when the group will be here because they don’t want to miss it,” Burklew said. “The choir members have special talents. There’s not one person who leaves the concert without their heart being warmed.”

Brown said serving as director for the group has been a “true blessing.”

“I can’t quite describe what it means to me just to see the love and joy the choir has in sharing the gift of music,” Brown said. “I thank God every day for leading me into this volunteer position that makes such an impact in the community.”