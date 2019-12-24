Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Economic development

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

The state’s successes in economic development continued in 2019. Rural Alabama was once again a big winner as multiple projects were announced, including the Alabama Farm Center in Chilton County and YellWood’s new sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass. Helping rural areas access high-speed broadband internet led to several announcements, including last month’s decision by C Spire to expand into Jasper.

State economic development leaders announced in January their intentions to grow Alabama’s tech and biotech industry. Alabama also grew its stature in the global automotive industry.

Partnerships between government and business leaders also helped fuel growth around Alabama, including an announcement in August of $5 million in improvements from Alabama Power and CSX for the South Alabama Mega Site in Baldwin County.

Alabama Farm Center could bring 400 jobs to Chilton County

Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama

Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, C Spire announce expansion in Jasper

Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition expands with C Spire from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

YellaWood company has vacant building buzzing again with $40M sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass

$40 million Abbeville Fiber sawmill to employ 115 in Alabama’s Wiregrass from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama looks to add to manufacturing gains along with tech, biotech growth in 2019

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield shares optimistic news at EDAA from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Baldwin County ‘Mega Site’ getting $5M in improvements from Alabama Power, CSX

Improvements will put Baldwin County ‘Mega Site’ in the fast lane for economic growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.