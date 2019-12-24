Holiday lights help make Alabama festive

Part of what makes this time of year so special is the effort people make to signal their love for the season by turning their homes into holiday displays.
We asked for you to send in photos from your neighborhood and you responded. Here are some of our favorites.
Is this Whoville or Trussville? (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
This home in Hoover’s Bluff Park neighborhoods is colorful for Christmas. (Marc Rice / Alabama NewsCenter)
This home in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood is ready for Christmas. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)
This Trussville home is well-illuminated for the holidays. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
Is that the Christmas Star above this Christmas tree in Birmingham’s Forest Park neighborhood? (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Lots of colorful displays at this Trussville home make it holiday ready. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
This home in Birmingham’s Forest Park neighborhood is festive for the holidays. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
This house in Phil Campbell went all out for its holiday decorations. (Melinda Weaver)
The Christmas spirit is alive at this home in Trussville. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
This home in Haleyville is festive for the holidays. (Melinda Weaver)
This home in Trussville is decorated for Christmas. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
This home in Creekside Farms in Oxford is beautifully decorated for the holidays. (Jacki-Lyn Lowry / Alabama NewsCenter)