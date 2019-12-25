Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors

Some senior citizens in Oxford recently learned that good things come in small packages.

On Dec. 20, Eastern Division Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO)-Anniston sub-area members teamed up with Santa to deliver shoeboxes packed with gifts to seniors at the Diversicare of Oxford Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Employees filled 151 boxes – one for each resident – and gave them to Santa to distribute at the facility’s Christmas party.

Terry Smiley, Alabama Power Eastern Division vice president, sponsored the project as part of his annual holiday reception for employees on Dec. 12. He invited them to bring their wrapped shoeboxes and place them under the Christmas tree in his office.

“It is wonderful to have our employees working together to make the holidays special for the residents at Diversicare,” Smiley said. “We are so fortunate to be part of a great company that believes in giving back to the community. I’m very proud of our team for supporting this worthwhile project. The holiday reception was a way to show our appreciation.”

Keisha Chapman, Eastern Division APSO president and Alabama Power Customer Accounting analyst, said employees gave everything from toiletries, lotions, tissues and non-slip socks to jigsaw puzzles, flashlights, Bibles and coloring books.

“We put one stuffed animal in every box so they would have something to hold close during the holidays,” said Chapman, who co-coordinated the project with Evan Rogers, Alabama Power Eastern Division market specialist. “Many of those people may not have family or friends to visit them. We hope that we can, in some way, bridge the gap. We wanted to make the holidays special and show them that someone cares.”

Christy Bombard, activities director at Diversicare of Oxford, said the residents were excited to receive the gifts from APSO.

“Our patients and residents turn into little kids at Christmas time,” she said. “They love seeing Santa and getting presents. It meant the world to us that, thanks to Alabama Power, everybody got a present. I love seeing the community reach out to the elderly.”