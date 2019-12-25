Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Alabama Music Makers

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Alabama NewsCenter continued its Alabama Music Makers series in 2019. We introduced you to five musical talents in the state, so this is less of a ranking than it is a reminder of all of them in case you missed one or more. You will notice the wide range of musical styles with the one constant being the level of talent that exists in Alabama.

From Three on a String to Ken Burns documentaries, this Alabama Music Maker is making history

Bobby Horton is an Alabama Music Maker providing soundtrack to Ken Burns documentaries from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Music Maker Marlowe Shepherd swinging for the fences

Marlowe Shepherd is an Alabama Music Maker keeping it old-school cool from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Willie Hightower is an Alabama Music Maker with a lasting legacy

Willie Hightower is still an Alabama Music Maker more than 50 years after his first record from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Music Maker Joshua Moore doesn’t want to be confined to one genre

Joshua Moore is an Alabama Music Maker mixing genres and spreading joy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Clarence Carter is a legendary Alabama Music Maker still performing the hits

Alabama Music Maker Clarence Carter reflects on career and the hits from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.