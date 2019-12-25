Scott Martin: Nice weather is Alabama’s Christmas present

We continue in this mild, dry weather pattern that will turn out to be a fantastic Christmas Day. Skies will have more sunshine than clouds and the afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two spots hit the lower 70s, like on Tuesday.

DRY THROUGH THE WEEK: Clouds will increase Thursday, but all signs continue to point to a dry, mild day again. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday, there will be plenty of clouds with only a few rays of sunshine making it through at times. We will continue to stay dry with highs in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface low will start the day Saturday over southwestern Kansas and move northeast through the day. A cold front will trail down into the Southeast from the low, bringing rain chances into the forecast for late Saturday through much of the day Sunday. There may be a clap of thunder or two thrown in, but this looks to become more of a decent rainmaker. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

As the low moves into northeastern Wisconsin by midday Sunday, the cold front will continue to move across Alabama, bringing rain to all of the state. Amounts of one-half inch to 1 3/4 inches are possible, with the higher amounts over northwestern Alabama. With the dynamics that far away no severe weather is expected, even though a few claps of thunder may be possible. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

COOLER TO START NEXT WEEK: As we start into the transition week from 2019 to 2020, Monday looks to be a cooler day with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

VOODOO LAND: After Tuesday, we continue to see dry weather. Our next rainmaker looks to move into northwestern Alabama around midday Thursday. By Friday morning, all of central Alabama looks to receive a good supply of rain. The action doesn’t look to leave the area until late Saturday evening. Highs for the next 15 days look to stay mainly in the 50s and 60s, with lows staying above freezing. But this is out in “Voodoo Land,” so these outlooks could and probably will change.

ON THIS DAY IN 2006: Severe thunderstorms produced four tornadoes in Florida. Columbia, Pasco, Lake and Volusia counties were hardest hit, including the Daytona Beach area. A tornado generated considerable damage on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, delaying the start of the spring semester, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page.

