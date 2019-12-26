Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Recipes

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Recipes
The most viewed recipe in 2019 was for Alabama White Barbecue Sauce. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

When it comes to recipes, it’s clear we love a good sauce for our meat. The most viewed recipe we published this year was for Alabama White Barbecue Sauce. Just about as many of you came back to get our recipe for Classic Southern Deviled Eggs and Pizza Sausage Balls.

Your sweet tooth was evident again in 2019, as recipes for Pineapple Juice Cake, Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie and Chocolate Chess Pie rounded out the top of the list. Thanks to our friend Stacey Little at Southern Bite who shares his recipes with us.

Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Try this barbecue sauce as a dipping sauce on chicken, turkey, pork, salads, sandwiches, chips and pretzels. (Southern Bite)

Classic Southern Deviled Eggs

Just in time for Easter festivities, you’ll want to try Stacey Little’s tasty Classic Southern Deviled Eggs. Little adds the perfect amount of spice and allows cooks to add their choice of garnish. Get fancy with a dash of paprika or go ‘old style’ with a little pepper. Either way, these deviled eggs are sure to please! (Stacey Little)

Pineapple Juice Cake

Pineapple Juice Cake. (Southern Bite)

Pizza Sausage Balls

Spice up a batch of Pizza Sausage Balls with minced pepperoni, cream cheese and seasonings. (Southern Bite)

Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

This elegant Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie is incredibly thick and creamy with toasted coconut flakes sprinkled on top. (Southern Bite)

Editor’s Choice: Chocolate Chess Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie is a dessert for all ages. (Southern Bite)
community

Katherine Cobbs makes holiday spirits bright with 'Cookies & Cocktails'

Prev Story

Related Stories