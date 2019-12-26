Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Recipes

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

When it comes to recipes, it’s clear we love a good sauce for our meat. The most viewed recipe we published this year was for Alabama White Barbecue Sauce. Just about as many of you came back to get our recipe for Classic Southern Deviled Eggs and Pizza Sausage Balls.

Your sweet tooth was evident again in 2019, as recipes for Pineapple Juice Cake, Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie and Chocolate Chess Pie rounded out the top of the list. Thanks to our friend Stacey Little at Southern Bite who shares his recipes with us.

Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Classic Southern Deviled Eggs

Pineapple Juice Cake

Pizza Sausage Balls

Old-Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Editor’s Choice: Chocolate Chess Pie