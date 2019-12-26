Honda Alabama records production milestone in busy 2019

It’s been another milestone year for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, which reached the 5 million mark for vehicle and engine production since its $2.6 billion Talladega County plant opened nearly 20 years ago.

Total output for 2019 alone is estimated at 351,708 minivans, SUVs and pickups, along with the V-6 engines that power them, according to figures released by the automaker after shutting down production for the holiday break.

Honda’s Alabama-made vehicles continued to earn accolades this year as well. Cars.com named all four of them – the Odyssey minivan, the Ridgeline pickup, the Pilot SUV and the Passport SUV – to the “Top 10 Most American-Made Vehicles” list.

HMA’s contributions to the state economy were in the spotlight, too. The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama announced a study that outlined the company’s $12 billion impact, which represents 5.4 percent of the state’s gross domestic product, along with more than 45,000 jobs at the plant and its suppliers.

“What Honda has done in Alabama is truly remarkable,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The company continues to raise the benchmark on production, efficiency and innovation here at home, while sending out popular, high-quality vehicles and engines to drivers across the U.S. and the world.”

Honda’s achievements in Alabama are due to the commitment and dedication of its workforce, which now numbers more than 4,500, to build the best products for customers, said HMA Senior Vice President Mike Oatridge.

“We are grateful for the support that Honda has experienced with our communities, our local and state leaders and our supplier partners,” he said. “We are pleased that the success of our operations has had such a positive impact to the people – and to the economy – of the state of Alabama.”

Preliminary production numbers for 2019 show HMA built 146,352 Pilot SUVs, 125,497 Odyssey minivans, 50,674 Passport SUVs and 29,185 Ridgeline pickups. Final numbers will be calculated in early 2020.

The Alabama plant is the sole global production source for each of the vehicles in the lineup.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.