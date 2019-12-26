Watch the ball drop into 2020 with Can’t Miss Alabama festivities

Toast to things yet to come for a bright new year!

Iron City’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party

Wear your best flapper dress and suspenders to Iron City’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to be admitted. Enjoy live music and a midnight champagne toast. Ticket information is here. For more information, call 205-202-5483 or inbox [email protected].

The Redmont Hotel Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join a New Year’s Eve Gatsby-themed celebration at the Redmont Hotel in Birmingham. Souled Out Groove Band, a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a champagne toast are among the festivities for the evening. For more details, visit redmontbirmingham.com. The venue is at 2101 Fifth Ave. North.

New Year’s Eve at Topgolf

Swing in 2020 at one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties around. There will be live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and an unforgettable midnight celebration. Upgrade to the VIP experience for exclusive access to a premium holiday dinner buffet and a bottle of bubbly to share with friends. All New Year’s Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be party favors to go along with the glow-in-the-dark theme for the night. Make reservations at Topgolf.com.

Birmingham Bowl

See the Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Boston College Eagles Thursday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. at Legion Field. The Bearcats (10-3) are ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and the Eagles have a 6-6 record. The Birmingham Bowl will also broadcast on ESPN.

Noon Year’s Eve at LuLu’s

LuLu’s will offer an afternoon of family fun at its New Year’s Eve celebration. Crafts, kid-safe fireworks (bubble wrap) and a sand castle building contest are only the tip of the iceberg. When the clock strikes noon hundreds of colorful beach balls will flood LuLu’s beach. Enjoy face painting, balloon animals and more.

Fairhope New Year’s Celebration

Spend New Year’s Eve in downtown Fairhope with a live band, fireworks, face painting and more. Live entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m. at Fairhope Avenue and Church Street, and the ball will drop at midnight. A variety of restaurants will be open around the city. For more information, call 251-929-1466.

MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve Celebration 2020

Bring in the new year with Collective Soul at Moon Pie Over Mobile. Downtown Mobile welcomes more than 50,000 people each New Year’s Eve for an evening of celebratory activities leading up to the giant 600-pound electric MoonPie drop, laser light show and fireworks at midnight. The 2019 celebration has been hailed as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in the country. The complete schedule is here.

New Year’s Weekend Celebration featuring Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Friday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. The singer and songwriter is known for “Outstanding” and “Yearning for Your Love.” Cameras and recording devices are prohibited. Ticket prices will increase $5 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets for the show here. Follow the performance on Facebook.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Ice skating at Railroad Park is open through Tuesday, Jan. 5. The 50-foot-by-80-foot rink will be open seven days a week. Coast down the new 100-foot-long ice slide with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop. Red Diamond coffee and tea, homemade hot chocolate and meals will be available for purchase at the Boxcar Café. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for ticket information and season passes. For details, inbox [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

ZooLight Safari

It’s a magical holiday season at the Birmingham Zoo’s 26th annual ZooLight Safari with holiday games, rides and more. Special guests include Birmingham Children’s Theater and Alabama Ballet Dancers. Celebrate the season through Dec. 30. Depending on the weather, dates and times are subject to change. Admission is $10 and ride tickets are $3.50. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at zoolightsafari.com.