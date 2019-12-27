Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

The truth is there isn’t a bad dish on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. After all, it wouldn’t be on the list if it wasn’t great. But of the 100 Dishes dishes we profiled, these are the ones you found most delicious.

100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die reels in Top O’ the River Catfish and Greens

Top O’ the River Catfish and Greens one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Greenbrier Restaurant hush puppies and catfish are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Two of Greenbrier’s dishes are among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Pilgrim’s Place Chicken Salad lands on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Pilgrim’s Place chicken salad is one of 100 Dishes to Eat In Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sautéed grouper at The Rawls Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Sauteed grouper at The Rawls Restaurant makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sweet Potato Fluff whips its way onto 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Sweet Potato Fluff at Pruett’s BBQ is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s Choice: Acre’s charcuterie is on board 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Acre’s Alabama Butcher’s Board one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.