Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Weather

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Your desire to help your neighbors in need was on display for the world to see again this year. Thousands came to the aid of tornado victims in Lee County after devastating tornadoes struck in March. Many also helped Vickie Edwards replace the home she lost in the 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado. University of Alabama researchers are using lessons learned from that storm and others to find new ways to communicate severe weather alerts.

Alabama Power won an award for its power restoration efforts following Hurricane Michael. Alabama meteorologist James Spann shared advice on what Alabamians should know in advance of a hurricane and published his autobiography.

Alabama Power, employees continue to support Lee County tornado relief

Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards finally has a new home

University of Alabama researchers win grants to find new ways to communicate weather alerts

What James Spann says Alabamians should know in advance of a hurricane

Weathering Life: the autobiography of James Spann

Editor’s choice: Alabama Power wins Electric Edison Institute awards for power restoration efforts following Hurricane Michael