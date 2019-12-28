Scott Martin: A few showers for Alabama today; potential strong to severe storms Sunday

Today will be a relatively gloomy-looking day across Alabama; skies will be mainly cloudy the entire day. The low that will bring a cold front through Alabama on Sunday will be over southern parts of Kansas at noon, opening the express of warm, moist air to flow in over us. We’ll have a few isolated to scattered showers today, but the overall rain chance for any location will be around 30%. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: On Sunday morning, the center of the low will be on the Minnesota-Iowa state line and will move slowly eastward through the day. The trailing cold front will not move into Alabama until late Sunday evening. Out ahead of the front, warm, moist air will be pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico, which will allow instability values to rise during the heating of the day. We can expect widespread showers and thunderstorms across Alabama during the afternoon and evening, with the potential for a few of those storms to become strong to severe. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Alabama in a marginal risk for severe storms throughout the day Sunday. A brief tornado and damaging winds up to 60 mph will be possible. We could also see a few localized flash flooding issues in poor drainage areas. The main window for strong to severe storms looks to be from noon Sunday through midnight

The latest run of the high-resolution North American Mesoscale shows that there will be ample amounts of wind shear and helicity out ahead and along with the cold front. There is a meager amount of surface-based instability being forecast at this point, which could be the limiting factor. But it doesn’t take much instability with these winter systems to get stronger to severe storms. We are also seeing Significant Tornado Parameters approaching 3.0 in west-central Alabama.

MONDAY: Rain should be out of the state before sunrise and skies will clear out nicely. We’ll end up with mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: High pressure will move in our direction from the west, which will keep us cool and dry for the final day of the decade. We may have a few clouds float in at times, but skies should stay mostly clear. Highs will be in the 50s, dropping into the mid-30s to the lower 40s around midnight.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Skies on the first day of the 2020s will be partly cloudy to start, but those clouds will increase throughout the day. We look to stay dry and cool, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Moisture will flow up into Alabama from the southwest with the next disturbance, which looks to bring heavy rain and maybe a few thunderstorms. This doesn’t look to have any severe weather associated with it, but we could see some localized flash flooding before this system is out of here. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through much of the day, with rainfall being heavy at times. The latest projections show two-day rainfall totals in the 1- to 2-inch range, with the heaviest totals over northwestern Alabama. No severe weather is expected at this time, but there may be some stronger storms across the Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the mid-60s.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

CONNECT: You can find us on the major social media networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.