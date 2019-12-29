Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Sports

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

We love sports in this state. College football is unquestionably the king, but if you’re going by the sports stories that interested you the most in 2019, you also had an appetite for professional football in Birmingham.

Birmingham Iron football team finishes first week of training camp, holds joint practice

Update from Birmingham Iron training camp from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Jackson broke through line for ‘the Bear,’ Crimson Tide

Saban’s fireside chat with students yields sage wisdom

Watch Nick Saban answer Birmingham-area Boy Scouts’ questions from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Deontay Wilder keeps fighting for more than WBC title

Deontay Wilder still undefeated, still champion, still has something to prove from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NCAA Division I track and field championship shows Birmingham’s potential as sports host

Editor’s Choice: NASCAR’s largest race track gives fans what they want

Talladega Superspeedway transforms infield fan experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.