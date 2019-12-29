Two University of Alabama Legends make Forbes’ most powerful women list

Two University of Alabama Legends have made Forbes’ 2019 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Marillyn Hewson is number 10 and Vicki Hollub is 47.

Hewson serves as chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp. This year marks the second consecutive year she has appeared in the top 10 of Forbes’ annual list.

Hewson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in economics from UA. Under her leadership, Lockheed Martin’s stock has risen more than 300%.

“I was also proud to represent my alma mater, the University of Alabama,” Hewson said upon being named the 2018 Chief Executive of the Year by Chief Executive magazine. “I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the University.

“That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO.”

Hollub is president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, becoming the first woman CEO of a major U.S. oil and gas company when she assumed the role in 2016. She studied mineral engineering at UA and graduated from the Capstone in 1981.

Hollub drew attention earlier this year when Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum after a furious competition with several other major oil and gas companies.

“Graduating from the University of Alabama instilled in me a passion to win,” said Hollub. “I think a lot of Alabama graduates have that, and I look for that now in employees — that passion to be successful, that passion to help your team succeed and win.

“I took that with me throughout my whole career, and it still works for me today.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.